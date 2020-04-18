Recollect the songs from the serial 'Sapno Se Bhare Naina'

Sapno Se Bhare Naina was a soap opera which aired on Star Plus from December 2010 through February 2012.The plot centers around the life of Naina Bhardwaj who was raised by her father and stepmother who tended to be emotionally cold. Years after her father's death, Naina decides to begin a new life in Mumbai.

On the train to Mumbai she meets Daksh Patwardhan and they get into a minor argument. In Mumbai, Naina attends her friend's wedding and decides to become a wedding planner. At the wedding she runs into Daksh and neither are happy meeting the other. One day Naina meets a sweet friendly woman who finds Naina's open nature endearing and invites Naina to live in her house as a tenant. This woman, Aai, turns out to be Daksh's mother.

Over time, Naina and Daksh become friends and their friendship eventually turns romantic, even though Daksh has been engaged to a girl called Sonakshi and Naina is almost married off to Daksh's cousin.

Later on, Sonakshi's true colors are revealed. Naina and Akruti reveal the truth but in the process, Naina and Daksh's affair is exposed leading Naina to leave the house. She goes to Anjali's house. Daksh and Akruti miss Naina. Daksh goes to Sonakshi's house to end the relationship but Sonakshi manipulates the situation so that Daksh is forced to get back together with her. He however makes it clear that he would never marry Sonakshi, after which Sonakshi attempts suicide but is saved. Daksh and Naina are finally married.

Sonakshi tries to kill Naina on Diwali night but her mother is shot instead. It is then revealed that Sonakshi's mother is also Naina's biological mother.

