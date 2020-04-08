  1. Home
  Saqib Saleem to celebrate b'day in quarantine with sister Huma

Saqib Saleem to celebrate b'day in quarantine with sister Huma

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actor Saqib Saleem turns a year older on Wednesday, and he plans to spend his special day with his sister, actress Huma S Qureshi, at home because he cannot go out due to the coronavirus lockdown.

"I'm actually looking forward to having a quiet birthday this year. Last year, I was working on my birthday so this time being at home truly feels great. I will also be spending time with my sister, Huma. We love playing chess, and being connected with my family via video chat. I am truly grateful for a blessed life. This quarantine birthday will always be remembered," Saqib said.

On the work front, Saqib will be next seen in "'83", where he plays cricketer Mohinder Amarnath.

Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie will bring alive the story of India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory on the big screen.

