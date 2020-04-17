  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sara Ali Khan a rebel child, agree mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim

Sara Ali Khan a rebel child, agree mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Apr 2020 14:09:03 IST

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is a "rebel" child who got "good grades in school", according to her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim.

Sara took to Instagram and shared a fun video with mom Amrita and brother Ibrahim as they sit together to take up the TikTok challenge, "Who's most likely?".

In the clip, answering to the question who is the most courageous, Ibrahim and mother Amrita point at Sara, who accepts she is she is the most courageous in the group.

The next question is who is most likely to get arrested. While Ibrahim points at himself, Sara believes it's her mother, and so does Amrita!

The three also agreed Amrita is the most popular person among them.

Asked about the rebel child and who got better grades at school, they all agreed on Sara.

"The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King," The star captioned the clip, which currently has over 3.5 million views.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

NewsKirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

Kirti Kulhari decides to go social media detox

NewsGanesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

Ganesh Acharya has someting to say about Sara Ali Khan

NewsShivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhry & others salute Police, Doctors & all the emergency services

NewsVijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

Vijayendra Kumeria spends time tutoring his daughter Kimaya during lockdown

NewsSunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

Sunny Singh sporting a new 'Gabru Look' during quarantine period

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman' from Frozen

Song Lyrics of 'Do You Want To Build A Snowman' from Frozen

NewsCorona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Corona lockdown: Suniel Shetty comes for rescue for aspiring talents!

Feature7 things to do at home during Quarantine!

7 things to do at home during Quarantine!