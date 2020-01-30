Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting with her upcoming film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ is bagged another film with none other than Akshay Kumar and South Superstar Dhanush.

The film will be Aanand L Rai’s first directorial venture. The film is titled ‘Atrangi Re’ and we are loving this ‘Atrangi Re’ cast.

Also Read: Video: Sara Ali Khan shares an unimaginable video from her pre-weight loss days

Sara Ali Khan penned a heartfelt note to the makers and captioned, “I can’t believe my luck 💫🌼☀️🌞🤩My next film 🎥 🎞 : ATRANGI RE👏🏻 Blessed to be working with @aanandlrai sir 🙏🏻 🤗 In an @arrahman musical 🎶 And so thankful to have @akshaykumar sir join hands with the extremely talented and incredibly humble @dhanushkraja and myself 🤝🤜🤛

Presented by @itsbhushankumar's @TSeries, @cypplofficial & #capeofgoodfilms 💁🏻‍♀️ And written by Himanshu Sharma Sir 📝📚 CANNOT WAIT TO START🧿💙 And cannot wait to come ⏰ Again, on Valentine’s Day ❤️ 14th February 2021‼️

In the photos, Akshay and Dhanush planting a kiss on Sara Ali Khan’s cheeks. They look so happy together as the Atrangi cast.

She mentioned that is very excited as she is blessed with such great actors and an A.R Rahman musical . She also mentioned that is she will be back again on Valentines Day 14 February 2021 as Atrangi Re releases next year and Love Aaj Kal release on 14th February this year.

Bhushan Kumar also shared the photos and captioned, “It's been a great journey and I couldn't be happier to produce & present to you #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai An @arrahman musical. Releasing on Valentine's 2021 Written by: #HimanshuSharma @saraalikhan95, @dhanushkraja, @akshaykumar, @cypplofficial, #CapeOfGoodFilms.

The film is produced by T Series and directed by Aanand L Rai. It is slated to release on Valentines Day next year i.e 14th Feb 2021.

Check out the photos of ‘Atrangi Re’ cast below: