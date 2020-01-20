  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan bring fun and love to the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 13: Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan bring fun and love to the Bigg Boss house

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Jan 2020 10:20:19 IST

After getting a strong dose of reality from the host Salman Khan, the contestants get a dose of entertainment when Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan enter the house.

The duo who are there to promote their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal get a unique and useful gift i.e the frying pan which leaves the housemates in splits. Shehnaz Gill is elated to see Kartik and gives him a grand welcome.

Kartik also reciprocates and declares that Shehnaz is his favorite contestant. Up next, Sara and Kartik engage the housemates in some fun games.

The first game has the contestants come on stage and perform the task given by Sara. The winner gets the power to dump the other contestant in the recycling bin. Sara calls Asim and Sidharth to complete for maximum thumkas.

The handsome hunks put up an entertaining show impressing everyone. Shehnaz and Aarti are asked to imitate animals as a part of the task. Shehnaz's impersonation of a Naagin and Aarti's of a donkey leaves everyone in splits.

Later the housemates play a game where they have to choose one person from the house who they don't wish to have in their ‘kal’. To everyone’s surprise, Sidharth Shukla takes Shehnaz’s name while on the contrary Paras chooses her. Soon after, Salman Khan meets the contestants and Sara Ali Khan through Me TV.

Salman asks Sara and Kartik if they can spot some Love Aaj Kal jodis inside the house. They promptly take Paras- Mahira and Sidharth-Shehnaz's name. Salman then asks Sara and Kartik to swap roles and give everyone a demo.

After enjoying the act, Salman rings his dear friend Amrita Singh and she interacts with the housemates. She also confesses that she loves the show and is an ardent follower.

After spending some time in the house, Sara and Kartik join Salman on the stage where they play another game with dentures. Each one is asked to place fake dentures in their mouth and repeat a few famous dialogues.

Before exiting, they dance to the tune of their new song 'We twist'. Next, ex-contestants Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik grace the stage and interact with the host. They discuss how the game has become interesting and the fact that is missing all the fun.

Later the housemates play a game where they have to choose one person from the house who they don't wish to have in their ‘kal’. To everyone’s surprise, Sidharth Shukla takes Shehnaz’s name while on the contrary Paras chooses her.

Soon after, Salman Khan meets the contestants and Sara Ali Khan through Me TV. Salman asks Sara and Kartik if they can spot some Love Aaj Kal jodis inside the house. They promptly take Paras- Mahira and Sidharth-Shehnaz's name. 

Salman then asks Sara and Kartik to swap roles and give everyone a demo. After enjoying the act, Salman rings his dear friend Amrita Singh and she interacts with the housemates. She also confesses that she loves the show and is an ardent follower.

After spending some time in the house, Sara and Kartik join Salman on the stage where they play another game with dentures. Each one is asked to place fake dentures in their mouth and repeat a few famous dialogues. Before exiting, they dance to the tune of their new song 'We twist'.

 

Next, ex-contestants Siddharth Dey and Abu Malik grace the stage and interact with the host. They discuss how the game has become interesting and the fact that is missing all the fun.

Related Topics

News'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are the new 'GAY' couple

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are the new 'GAY' couple

NewsBigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli gets expelled from the Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli gets expelled from the Bigg Boss house

NewsThe success in the box office continues for Mahesh Babu

The success in the box office continues for Mahesh Babu

NewsBigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh face Salman Khan's brunt

Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh face Salman Khan's brunt

NewsVir Das' third Netflix special - For India's trailer is out

Vir Das' third Netflix special - For India's trailer is out

NewsThis is what Mrunal Thakur has to say about Hrithik Roshan

This is what Mrunal Thakur has to say about Hrithik Roshan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song Lyrics of Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

Song Lyrics of Tum Kaho Toh by Asit Tripathy and Deepali Sathe

NewsLeonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film

Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro roped in for Martin Scorsese's upcoming film