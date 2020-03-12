Sara Ali Khan enjoyed Holi with her friend in Banaras

Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan has come to Varanasi for the shooting of her upcoming film. She has been shooting here for the past week. Also, she played Holi here on the day of Holi as well.

Yesterday Sara Ali Khan has shared a video on Instagram, in which she is spreading roses. She is wearing a pink color suit. She is absolutely in Banarasi attire, looking gorgeous.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the official remake of David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’. She is sharing the screen space with none other than Varun Dhawan in the film.

Check out the video below: