  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Lifestyle
  3. Sara Ali Khan enjoying New Year with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a pool

Sara Ali Khan enjoying New Year with Ibrahim Ali Khan in a pool

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 02 Jan 2020 12:01:12 IST

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who is currently on a vacation in the Maldives. After attending her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas party in Mumbai and then enjoying a relaxing getaway in Kerala, Sara Ali Khan jetted off to the Maldives to ring in 2020 with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan shares a heartfelt message for mom Amrita Singh

She shared pictures of her brother and herself chilling in the pool on her Instagram account. She wrote," When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing".

In the pictures, the two can be seen having a fun time as they enjoy the 'blues' in the middle of a pool.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.

Check out the photos below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan captioned, "Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! "

Related Topics

Fashion & LifestyleNia Sharma flaunts her red hot bikini pictures

Nia Sharma flaunts her red hot bikini pictures

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez spotted in casuals post Christmas

Fashion & LifestyleDua Lipa does outdoor yoga & meditation with beau Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa does outdoor yoga & meditation with beau Anwar Hadid

Fashion & LifestyleShah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in quirky outfits

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning in quirky outfits

Fashion & LifestyleKylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

Kylie Jenner flaunts her 'Leopard French' manicure

Fashion & LifestyleShrenu Parikh's 'Ghulam' Moment in the Desert

Shrenu Parikh's 'Ghulam' Moment in the Desert

NewsAbhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'The Big Bull' first look out now

NewsAjay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

Ajay Devgn's first look as a pilot from Bhuj: The Pride of India' unveiled

News'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world

'A Quiet Place' Part 2 trailer: Emily Blunt faces new terrors in an alien infested world