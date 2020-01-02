Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan who is currently on a vacation in the Maldives. After attending her father Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Christmas party in Mumbai and then enjoying a relaxing getaway in Kerala, Sara Ali Khan jetted off to the Maldives to ring in 2020 with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

She shared pictures of her brother and herself chilling in the pool on her Instagram account. She wrote," When feeling blue isn’t a bad thing".

In the pictures, the two can be seen having a fun time as they enjoy the 'blues' in the middle of a pool.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She also has the remake of Love Aaj Kal in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Imtiaz Ali and it will feature Kartik Aaryan and Randeep Hooda.

Check out the photos below:

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's Pool Side Pics with Brother Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan captioned, "Wishing everyone a joyous, peaceful, auspicious and amazing New Year! "