Sara Ali Khan flaunts her curves in swimwear

19 Mar 2020

Sara has already entered into Bollywood in 2018 with film Kedarnath. Then she went on to act in films Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and is now waiting for the release of Coolie No. 1. She has started shooting for Atrangi Re, which also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Sara Ali Khan set the temperature soaring with her sun-kissed bikini pics. She flaunts her curves in bikini and it is a treat to watch her. We are totally crushing over this water baby.

Check out Sara Ali Khan flaunting her curves in bikini below:

 

