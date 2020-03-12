Sara Ali Khan giving us summery vibes in a white yoke dress

Actress Sara Ali Khan spotted in this beautiful attire by The Burnt Soul giving us summery vibes, we love her look in a white yoke dress with a play of blue stripes.

The quarter sleeved dress features and red love buttons and a center slit. She looks effortless chic & beautiful wearing vanilla slit kurta and pants.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the official remake of David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’. She is sharing the screen space with none other than Varun Dhawan in the film.

While Varun will be seen essaying the role of Govinda in the movie, Sara will be stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor.