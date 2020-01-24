  1. Home
Sara Ali Khan is 'bindass', want a long drive with her: Zareen Khan

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Jan 2020 20:34:21 IST

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Actress Zareen Khan wants to go on long drive with Sara Ali Khan because as she is "bindass" (cool), and has no filter while talking.

"Honestly, there are many but I would want to go with Sara Ali Khan on a long drive. I find her fun-loving because of the way she talks. She is very much bindass and to some extent, I find her like me because she does not have any filter while talking. She speaks whatever is in her heart and mind," Zareen said.

"So, I think her or Ranveer Singh because he is always energetic and there will be no dull moment with him," she added.

On the professional front, Zareen will be making her debut on TV with the travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails".

In the AXN show, the actress will travel across India and revisit the locations where iconic films like "3 Idiots", "Jab We Met", "Dhadak" were shot. The show premieres on January 25.

The series will premiere with Zareen driving to Ladakh in the first episode to revisit Chail Palace, Druk School, Pangong Lake where "3 Idiots" was shot. The episode will also showcase a discussion with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani, who will open up about his early life and his love for the mountains.

The other locations and directors covered in the series are Manali for "Jab We Met" featuring Imtiaz Ali, Shimla for "Bang Bang!" featuring Siddharth Anand, Varanasi for "Raanjhanaa" featuring Aanand L Rai and Udaipur for "Dhadak" featuring Shashank Khaitan.

