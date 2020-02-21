Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in black swim wear

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Feb 2020 14:40:38 IST

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1. In this movie, she will be working with Varun Dhawan. Sara gladly announced in a social media post that also featured the crew members. The actress was even seen giving her fans a goodbye kiss.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan shared a bikini photo on her Instagram. In this photo, she looks so stunning.

Coolie No. 1 is an upcoming 2020 Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. A remake of the 1995 film of the same name, the film stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, with Paresh Rawal in a supporting role. The movie is set to be released in India on 1 May 2020.

Check out the Sara Ali Khan's photo below:

