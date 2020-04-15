  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sara Ali Khan: Our hearts, minds, souls aren't in lockdown

Sara Ali Khan: Our hearts, minds, souls aren't in lockdown

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 15 Apr 2020 17:49:21 IST

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a beautiful photograph of herself along with some profound brainstorming. She says that the hearts, minds and souls are not in lockdown.

Sharing a stunning monochrome picture of herself on Instagram, she wrote: "Our hearts, minds and souls aren't in lockdown #stayhome #staystrong#staypositive #staysafe," she captioned the image, which has garnered over 1.5 million likes on social media.

She had recently shared a throwback video of herself along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan telling "knock-knock" jokes".

She had also shared tips for fans to beat lockdown boredom during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's "Love Aaj Kal", which also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in "Atrangi Re".

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsTom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

Tom hardy to read new 'Bedtime stories' on CBeebies

NewsShivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

Shivin Narang speaks on Veera being on air!

NewsSanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

Sanya Malhotra is one of the foremost choices for many brands

NewsDid Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

Did Sam Raimi just confirm he's directing 'Doctor Strange 2'

NewsAbhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

Abhay 2: Kunal Khemu reports a glimpse of the most gruesome crime scene

NewsHere's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Here's why Demi Lovato doesn't talk to Selena Gomez?

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song Lyrics of 'We're All In This Together' From High School Musical

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song lyrics of Mera Bhai by Vikas Naidu & Shubham Singh Rajput

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)

Song Lyrics of 'I Wan'na Be Like You' (The Jungle Book)