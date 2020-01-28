Sara Ali Khan's before transformation video goes viral

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 28 Jan 2020 14:48:33 IST

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself before her transformation which has gone viral.

Sara took to Instagram, where she shared a video in which she is seen playing a prank on her friends in an aircraft, way before her weight loss transformation.

She captioned the clip: "Presenting Sara ka Sara Sara. Let's make 'light' of what it was... Let's also make it lighter than what it was. Video and transformation credit: @namratapurohit."

In the video, which has "Sar jo tera chakraye" playing in the background", Sara is the only one awake during the flight as her friends are seen taking a power nap while sitting besides her.

The video currently has 34,99,817 views on Instagram.

Fans praised her hard work in the comment section.

One wrote: "Inspiration for many."

Another commented: "Aww you are too cute inner beauty is important and you have that. Size doesn't matter."

One lauded her confidence and said: "Hats off to you girl, this really needs guts to show these videos or pictures, what a journey you had."

Admiring her, a fan said: "What a transformation it is sara..keep the hard work going..lots of love."

Sara has previously openly discussed her struggle with polycystic ovary syndrome that led to her excessive weight gain.

On the work front, she currently awaits the release of her next film "Love Aajkal 2" along with Kartik Aaryan. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

--IANS

dc/bg

