Sara Ali Khan's latest sporty look

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 12:14:03 IST

Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan finished shooting for her upcoming film Coolie No 1. Sara Ali Khan's latest look is proof of her quirky sense of style.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan's trendy hairstyles

And recently Sara Ali Khan shared a photo on her Instagram account. This photo adding more color to her Instagram feed, the gorgeous actress shared a set of pictures clad in funky athleisure.

She can be seen sporting a multi-colored tracksuit over a white sports bra with a matching pair of sneakers.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1. In this movie, she will be working Varun Dhawan.

The movie is slated to release on 1 MAY 2020.

