  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sara Ali Khan's lockdown mantra: Riyaz, training, repetition

Sara Ali Khan's lockdown mantra: Riyaz, training, repetition

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 06 Apr 2020 17:17:37 IST

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actress Sara Ali Khan has tips for her fans to beat lockdown boredom -- especially the Monday blues during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, Sara posted a throwback dance rehearsal video. What's more, the budding actress seemed to be in a poetic mood, rhyming her advice in the caption.

"Monday motivation...Sara's suggestion- dance edition... Revisit any previous tradition... Riyaaz, training, repetition... It'll all come to fruition... And of course- I must mention In this 'quarantime' any routine will help your condition.#sarakishayari #QuarantineKiTayari #stayhome #staysafe," she wrote.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Much needed motivation."

Another one commented: "Beautiful and amazing."

On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in "Atrangi Re".

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsLord Mahavira jain bhajan's

Lord Mahavira jain bhajan's

NewsCovid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

Covid-19 scare: Chris Hemsworth to offer free guided meditation for kids

NewsJungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

Jungle Cruise: Dwayne Johnson explains why the film was pushed again

NewsRicha Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

Richa Chadha's viral satire series Quarantina has her fans smiling big during the time of lockdown!

NewsDrashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

Drashti Dhami prays in daily soap style amid COVID-19

NewsB'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

B'Town switches off and lights up to thank Corona Warriors

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

Song Lyrics of 'Escape From LA' by The Weeknd

NewsEnrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

Enrique Iglesias's cute dance with daughter Mary will make your day

FeatureEk Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey

Ek Boond Ishq serial songs starring Viraf Patel and Chhavi Pandey