Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Apr 2020 17:01:13 IST

Sara Ali Khan has always won hearts and entertained her fans, time and again with quirky posts and photos on her social media. Keeping it real and exciting, her fans always look forward to seeing more of Sara and she never disappoints them.

Keeping her spirit of warmth and friendliness intact, Sara has put down a pleasant birthday message for her co-star Varun Dhawan.  She took to her Instagram story and shared multiple messages that said,

"Waiting to start irritating you again once lockdown ends... and also waiting for everyone to understand our Sara ka Sara jokes. 💁🏻‍♀️ 😷 🥊"

“Mr. No 🥇an ek No ☝️day Sara ka Sara year 🎂 🎁🍫🔥🤗 🙌 🥳"

The vibrant duo has been winning hearts and they share an endearing camaraderie with each other. Their friendship oozes positivity and entertainment and we got a sneak peek of their banter in the past over social media. The fans are already looking forward to see their chemistry come to live on the celluloid.

Bollywood's buzz girl Sara has crates a place for herself in the industry with her prodigious craft and immense talent.  The actress is enthralled for her upcoming projects that are in the pipeline.

On the work front, she will be next seen in David Dhawan’s  directorial Coolie No. 1 which is the remake of his hit-movie in 1995 alongside Varun Dhawan and in ‘Attrangi Re' which is musical movie, helmed by Anand L Rai opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

