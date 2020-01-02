Sara Ali Khan to raise funds for HIV-affected children

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Actor Sara Ali Khan will raise funds for children and families affected with HIV through a crowdfunded campaign that went live Thursday.

Through Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform Fankind, Sara will raise funds for Mumbai-based NGO "Committed Communities Development Trust (CCDT).

"I'm grateful to CCDT for the wonderful work that they do by supporting children and families affected by HIV. Not only do they provide shelters and infrastructural help to those directly affected by AIDS, but they also ensure that families don't fall apart after a member is diagnosed.

"Today, social stigma and emotional trauma are as important issues to address for families as actually supporting those that are affected by HIV. Over the years, CCDT has been working towards reducing stigma and discrimination and ensuring that people have access totreatment, information and prevention services," the "Simmba" actress said in a statement.

She added that this helps her give back to the society.

As part of the campaign on fankind.org, fans can donate and buy entries for Rs 200 and its multiples, and a randomly-chosen fan along with a friend will get to meet Sara.

--IANS

