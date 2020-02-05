  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sara, Ananya, Rana share wisdom at Under 25 Summit

Sara, Ananya, Rana share wisdom at Under 25 Summit

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 18:25:07 IST

Bengaluru, Feb 5 (IANS) Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey, Rana Daggubati and Vidhu Vinod Chopra were among celebrities who created waves at the seventh edition of the Under 25 Summit in the city.

Others who attended the two day event included names like Abish Mathew, Benny Dayal, Tanmay Bhatt, Faye D'souza, Aisha Ahmed, Anushka Manchanda, Auditya Venkatesh, Baradwaj Rangan, Durga Gawde, Monica Dongra, Nirali Shah, Rahul Sinha, Rega Jha, Ritviz, Shaheen Bhatt, The Artidote, Aranya Johar, Arjun Kamath, Brian Tellis, Debosmitha Majumder, Mukesh Chabbra, Sejal Kumar, Humankind, Sushant Digvikar, Abhijat Joshi, Jordinian, Spitfire, Taba Chake, Megha Rao, Navneeth Unikrishnan, Oum Pradutt, Radhakrishnan Vijaykumar, Rahi, Rishan Abbas, Sandeep MV, Viraj Ghelani and Yashaswini Dayama.

Inspiring the youth audiences, Sarah illustrated the role of a proper lady as a woman of conviction and courage to pursue her own path, breaking age-old norms set by society.

Ananya brought about a wave of change with her message of positivity and kindness and encouraged the youth to become the best versions of themselves.

Rana redefined building a career by talking about rising from the ashes like a phoenix.

Actress Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt raised issues of essence among the youth culture such as the pressures of social media, describing its platforms as specially curated moments of perfection and happiness, far distanced from the reality of life.

Singer Anushka Manchanda offered an array of healthy habits to awaken consciousness.

The two day event was held at the Jayamahal Palace, Bengaluru.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsShannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

Shannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

NewsImtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Imtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Supalonely' by BENEE

Song Lyrics of 'Supalonely' by BENEE

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

Song lyrics of Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

NewsSinger Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning

Singer Janelle Monae Is Recovering From Mercury Poisoning