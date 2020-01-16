Sara, Kartik's 'Love Aaj Kal' first poster out

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 16 Jan 2020 17:02:56 IST

Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan on Thursday shared the first poster of their upcoming film "Love Aaj Kal".

Sharing the poster on her Instagram, Sara wrote: "Meet Veer and Zoe Come get wound up in our whirlwind wonderland #LoveAajKal Trailer out tomorrow?"

Kartik too shared the same poster on his Instagram.

Introducing the two main characters -- Zoe and Veer -- director Imtiaz Ali wrote: "Meet Veer & Zoe, captured in their element. It's in these simple, candid moments that love plays peekaboo, right? #LoveAajKal."

In the first poster, Sara can be seen lying on Kartik's back. They both are holding hands. Sara is awake and looks lost in thought while Kartik seems to be sleeping.

The poster shows two different timelines -- 2020 and 1990.

Ali's first installment, which released in 2009, it starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

