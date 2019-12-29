  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sara, Kiara are beautiful and attractive: Sunny Singh

Sara, Kiara are beautiful and attractive: Sunny Singh

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Dec 2019 06:04:05 IST

Mumbai, Dec 29 ( IANS) "Ujda Chaman" actor Sunny Singh says he finds actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani "very beautiful and attractive".

"Sara Ali Khan and Kiara Advani are very beautiful and attractive," said Sunny, when asked which actresses he particularly found appealing.

Incidentally, Sara was earlier linked to Sunny's frequent co-star and friend Kartik Aaryan. They never confirmed their relationship status.

It seems like the coast is clear. Would Sunny like to ask out Sara, he said: "I am a very shy person, so I won't be able to approach her as others have."

On the film front, Sunny will be soon seen in "Jai Mummy Di". Sara, on the other hand, will romance Kartik in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

NewsHere's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

Here's How Pulkit Samrat Will Be Celebrating His Birthday

NewsSalman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

Salman Khan is all praises for Akshay Kumar's 'Good Newwz'

NewsBigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

Bigg Boss 13: Vaishnavi Macdonald opens up on Sidharth Shukla's undisciplined past

NewsAkshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif groove to 'Teri ore' video goes viral

NewsWhy Rita Ora can't do normal things?

Why Rita Ora can't do normal things?

FeatureBollywood Party Mashup Songs

Bollywood Party Mashup Songs

FeatureBollywood Song Remakes in 2019

Bollywood Song Remakes in 2019

NewsGood to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!

Good to fair start for Akshay's GOOD NEWWZ, Salman's DABANGG 3 is decent!