Sara to Kartik's fan: 'Bhabhi kisko bola?'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 14 Feb 2020 18:43:26 IST

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's fan calling actress Sara Ali Khan "bhabhi" has gone viral.

Kartik has shared a new video on Instagram, in which Sara is seen getting mildly irritated at being called "bhabhi (sister-in-law)".

In the clip, the "Pati Patni Aur Woh" actor and a couple of boys are seen playing with a football, during what seems like an outdoor shooting schedule for their new co-starrer "Love Aaj Kal".

One of the boys is heard saying: "Kartik bhaiya, bhabhi aagayi (Kartik bhaiya, our sister-in-law is here)," referring to Sara.

Sara then replied: "Bhabhi kisko bola bey (Who are you calling sister-in-law)?" she said, walking towards the boys.

"Tune bulwaya yeh (Did you ask him to say this)?" Sara asked Kartik.

The actor captioned the post: "Bhabhi kisko bola."

The video currently has over 29,18,358 views on the photo-sharing website.

