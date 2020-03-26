Romantic songs from the serial 'Saraswatichandra' songs

Saraswatichandra was an romantic drama produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and based on Govardhanram Tripathi's novel of the same name. It aired on Star Plus from 25 February 2013 to 20 September 2014.

The story revolves around Saraswatichandra and Kumud who agree to marry each other as per their parents' wishes. Initially reluctant, they soon fall in love but separate due to unforeseeable circumstances, only to reunite later.

Gautam Rode and Jennifer Winget's sizzling romantic chemistry was loved by the audience and was instant hit. We have a list of romantic songs from the serial Saraswatichandra below:

Kuch Na Kahe song

Saraswatichandra Title Song