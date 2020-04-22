Sarod player Soumik Datta unveils new single 'Tiger Tiger'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Apr 2020 15:30:18 IST

London, April 22 (IANS) London-based sarod player Soumik Datta has released a new single, "Tiger Tiger", in response to deforestation and the climate change crisis.

"'Tiger Tiger' is the finale to my previous EP 'Jangal'. Responding to the critical loss of biodiversity, my music uses the sarod woven in with instruments and musical styles from Brazil, India, Malaysia - where forests are being cleared at alarming rates. Drums from the Amazon region blended with tribal woodwinds from North East India, tabla, sarod and electronics create a protest of sound," Soumik said.

"Wildlife all over the world, is under stress. What we face today is the consequence of that - locked down and under threat from COVID-19. The more we disturb forests and natural habitats, the more danger we are in," added the musician, who has collaborated with international artistes like Beyonce, Jay-Z and Anoushka Shankar in the past.

Soumik, whose single came out on the occasion of Earth Day via Soumik Datta Arts, has been made #ArtistForTheEarth by Earth Day Network to widen greater awareness for the environment through music.

"The green message within Soumik Datta's new music draws us back to our planet as it hurtles towards tipping point. In 2020, we at Earth Day Network mark 50 years and welcome Soumik as an - Artist For the Earth," said Kathleen Rogers, President, Earth Day Network.

