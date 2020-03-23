Satyajeet Dubey, Rajesh Kumar in sci-fi comedy 'Maharaj Ki Jai Ho'

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Mar 2020 19:57:04 IST

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai" fame actor Rajesh Kumar will be seen in a new TV show titled "Maharaj Ki Jai Ho". It is a sci-fi comedy show.

Satyajeet Dubey, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino, Riya Sharma, Akash Dabhade and Ashwin Mushran are also part of "Maharaj Ki Jai Ho".

Sharing the promo's link on Instagram, Ashwin took to Instagram and shared that he had a lot of "fun shooting for the show for 11 months".

"Maharaj Ki Jai Ho" has comical side of mythology with a touch of fantasy. The show will take viewers back in time to the era of Hastinapur.

The show will air on Star Plus from Monday

