'Savdhaan India' completes eight years

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) "Savdhaan India", which has always strived to spread awareness among people about different types of crimes in society, has completed eight years on the small screen.

Over the years, anchors like Sushant Singh have brought to light some of the most gruesome incidents that have happened in India with the intention of making the masses aware about such incidents as well as encouraging them to fight for their rights and against injustice.

In January 2020, "Savdhaan India F.I.R Series" was launched. It showcased stories from the perspective of the police.

The special series revolved around four police inspectors from across the nation - Mumbai inspector Prajakta Bhonsle (played by Manasi Kulkarni), Delhi inspector Gurmeet Singh Randhawa (played by Ankur Nayyar), UP inspector Kranti Mishra (played by Karan Sharma) and MP inspector Avinash Raj Singh (played by Vikas Shrivastav).

"I've had a wonderful experience working on the show. I have been a part of many shows before but being a part of 'Savdhaan India' is really a privilege. It gives me immense pride to be associated with such a successful brand. I thank and congratulate the makers and the audiences for playing an important role in the success of the show," said Ankur.

Currently amid the lockdown, with all shooting halted, Star Bharat has brought back the "Best of Savdhaan India" episodes.

