Sayani Gupta finds it hard to laugh on cue

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta says she finds laughing on cue hard, adding that it "is sometimes harder than yawning on cue".

"One of the most difficult things I find as an actor is to laugh on cue. It is way harder than crying or other emotions. It's sometimes harder than yawning on cue," Sayani said.

Recalling her experience of shooting the web series "Four More Shots Please!", she said: "Every time the girls got together for the bar scenes, which were 'the girls are having fun and bonding' scenes, after about 4 takes and tons of laughing out loud, it would be damn tough to keep it light and spontaneous. Anu (director Anu Menon) would often tell us, 'All of you are so good with drama and bring that same spontaneity in the lighter scenes'. We would just keep pondering like and coming up with new ways of amusing each other in every take."

After the success of the first season of the Amazon Original series, the second season of "Four More Shots Please!" will release on April 17. The second part will pick-up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing back stories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

The series also stars Kirti Kulhari, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

Sayani says Maanvi helped us in multiple situations "with her PJs".

"She can be hilarious! We were told, very often, to recreate our off-screen chemistry with all the banter, madness and laughter. But it's totally different when you need to stick to the exact cues and lines and laugh as hard at the same joke in every single take. I am quite excited to see what we have finally achieved," she added.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

