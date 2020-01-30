  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SC relief for Anuradha Paudwal: Stay on Kerala family court order

SC relief for Anuradha Paudwal: Stay on Kerala family court order

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Jan 2020 12:47:38 IST

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed proceedings initiated in a Thiruvananthapuram court following a complaint by a 45-year-old woman, who claimed to be the daughter of renowned singer Anuradha Paudwal and demanded a Rs 50 crore compensation.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant issued notice to the woman on the plea filed by Paudwal, seeking direction to transfer the case from the Thiruvananthapuram court to Mumbai.

Paudwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the National Film Award, and has been married to music composer Arun Paudwal.

The couple have denied the claims of the woman taht they are her biological parents.

The woman had filed the case in Thiruvananthapuram Family Court demanding compensation Rs 50 crore from Anuradha Paudwal and her husband and one-fourth share of their assets and properties.

The family court admitted the case and summoned the couple, who moved the top court seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

The family court has also asked the Paudwal and her two children to appear before it on January 27.

--IANS

ss/in

NewsFast & Furious 9 posters: The makers reveals character posters ahead of new trailer

Fast & Furious 9 posters: The makers reveals character posters ahead of new trailer

NewsHailey Baldwin pleads fans to stop 'roasting' her about genetic condition

Hailey Baldwin pleads fans to stop 'roasting' her about genetic condition

News'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar and Dhanush plant a kiss on Sara Ali Khan

'Atrangi Re': Akshay Kumar and Dhanush plant a kiss on Sara Ali Khan

NewsBritney Spears's boyfriend is all praises for the singer

Britney Spears's boyfriend is all praises for the singer

NewsBhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship poster: Vicky Kaushal is screaming in fear

Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship poster: Vicky Kaushal is screaming in fear

NewsKnow why Alaya F likes to take her own decisions?

Know why Alaya F likes to take her own decisions?

NewsJennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Jennifer Lopez lands in trouble over 'bronx girl magic' t-shirt

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

News'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love

'Thappad' poster: Taapsee Pannu gets slapped hard in love