Scarlett Johansson: I've made a career out of being second choice

Los Angeles, April 25 (IANS) Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson confessed that she was "rejected constantly" in her professional life, adding that she has "made a career out of being second choice".

In an interview with Parade, the "Avengers" actress looked back at her career, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly ... the best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice," she added.

Johansson became a household name with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but she wasn't originally cast in the role. She got the part after Emily Blunt had to drop out due to scheduling reasons.

In the past, the Oscar nominee has expressed frustration at roles she had to turn down. She also stepped down from the project "Rub And Tug" after criticism that a transgender actor should have been cast as the trans character.

At that time, in an interview to As If magazine in 2019, she said: "You know, as an actor I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job. There are a lot of social lines being drawn now, and a lot of political correctness is being reflected in art."

Johansson's next release will be "Black Widow", which is slated to release on November 6.

