Schwarzenegger's after-school charity gets $3mn donation from TikTok

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Officials at the Chinese short video App TikTok have donated $3 million to Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger's charity in order to help children in the US who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poorer families have been struggling to feed their children in the wake of the outbreak, reports aceshowbiz.com, and TikTok officials have pitched in with the donation to former California Governor Schwarzenegger's After-School All-Stars non-profit initiative.

The money will be used to deliver food and gift cards for grocery stores to needy families, and Schwarzenegger is thrilled.

"Because of the corona crisis, those kids have been sent home. So now, instead of providing after-school programmes, we thought it would be cool and great if we could provide food for those families. Of course, you can have the best ideas in the world but if you don't have the money you have nothing ," the 72-year-old Hollywood star said in a video on TikTok.

He added: "TikTok came along and said, 'we are the ones that are going to donate the millions of dollars to help feed those families'."

