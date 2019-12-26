Scorsese's daughter trolls him with Marvel wrapping paper

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 26 Dec 2019 16:10:51 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 26 (IANS) Hollywood maestro Martin Scorsese has faced flak from many new-generation viewers over his critical comments about the Marvel superhero movies, and now even his teenage daughter has playfully trolled him!

The filmmaker's 19-year-old daughter Francesca took to Instagram to share a photograph of the Marvel-themed wrapping paper she is using for Christmas gifts for her 77-year-old father, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"Look what I'm wrapping my dad's XMas gifts in," Francesca wrote while showing a gift to her father wrapped in paper featuring Marvel heroes Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, Ant-Man, Iron Man and Thor.

In October, Scorsese started a row when he revealed what he felt about the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.

"I don't see them. I tried, you know? But that's not cinema," the filmmaker said, which sparked the controversy.

"Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn't the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being," he added.

His comments came months after Marvel's blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" broke box office records for highest opening weekend ($357.1 million) and highest global gross figure ($2.797 billion).

