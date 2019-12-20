Screenwriters Association to host awards for Best Writing

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the launch of SWA Awards 2020. It will be dedicated to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi feature films, television shows and web series.

The goal of the Screenwriters Association, with a membership of 30,000, has been to get the film and TV industries to acknowledge the central role that writers play in the creation of cinema and TV shows.

The SWA awards will celebrate the outstanding writing of the year by having knowledgeable, experienced and credible writers on the jury, following a fair and accountable process of assessing, selecting and awarding quality writing.

SWA President Robin Bhatt said: "Acknowledging and awarding good writing is more than overdue in an industry that has doggedly ignored writers. SWA awards brings the writer centrestage."

General Secretary Sunil Salgia said: "Applause, Praise, Appreciation and Awards are the only rewards a writer cherishes, and there can be no bigger Award than one given by your Competitors, Friends and Peers."

The first SWA Award ceremony will be held on May 16, 2020 at St. Andrews Auditorium in Bandra, Mumbai.

