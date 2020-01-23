Secret behind Tanuj Virwani's 'Code M' look

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani decided to ditch the clean-shaven look and go for a beard for the web series "Code M" due to other professional commitments.

The makers of "Code M" wanted Tanuj to play an army lawyer and wanted him to go for clean shaven look, but the actor had to turn down the request due to his web-series "Kamathipura".

"I wanted to be a part of 'Code M', keeping in mind the topic and the hard hitting series that it is, and I am grateful to the makers who decided to let me have the beard and make space for officer Angad - the character that I portray," Tanuj said.

The show, produced by Ekta Kapoor, also features Jennifer Winget. It streams on the OTT platforms Alt Balaji and ZEE5.

Tanuj, son of veteran actress Rati Agnihotri, was also seen in "Inside Edge" as a cricketer named Vayu Raghavan. Starting his career in 2013 with the film "Luv U Soniyo", he has appeared in films like "Purani Jeans" and "One Night Stand" before the first season of the Amazon Prime cricket-based original show released in 2017.

"I did not get the best of starts. In the beginning of my career, as well as in between, I was struggling to prove my talent. I am not complaining because there is a good time and a bad one, but this show and the character of Vayu changed the performer in me, and it changed my life as an actor," Tanuj had told IANS in an interview.

