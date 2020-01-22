Sunny Leone raising the heat in cold weather

  1. Home
Sunny Leone
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 10:30:56 IST

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone was last seen in Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. Bollywood diva, Sunny Leone who returns to Ragini MMS franchise to add the extra chamak, dhamak and namak.

Also read: Why Sunny Leone doesn't want to share opinion on JNU violence? 

Sunny Leone is very active on Instagram.Recently Sunny Leone has put a photo on her Instagram.

In this photo, she wore floral red crop top with a plunging neckline and cold shoulders. She teamed up her look with matching below-the-knee skirt. With white strap stilettos, Sunny completed her look.

Sharing the post, she wrote Trouble ahead, The Lady in Red Take my advice, You'd be better off dead” - Casey jones .

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in comedy-horror film KokaKola

Check out Sunny Leone's photo below:

 

