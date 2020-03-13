  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sehban Azim: I think I am old school

Sehban Azim: I think I am old school

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 13 Mar 2020 19:16:33 IST

Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) Actor Sehban Azim, known for TV shows like "Bepannaah" and "Thapki Pyaar Ki", generally keeps a tight lid on his personal life. He thinks that he is old school, and lets his work do the talking.

"I won't call myself introvert but then I won't call myself an extrovert either. I am an actor. I would let my work talk about me, instead of me going all over to talk about my work. I think I am old school," he said.

For the actor, acting has always been his first love. "For me, the character itself is an inspiration. I keep a constant belief at the back of my head that I'm living the character I'm portraying and as to how that character would feel, behave and respond in such situations. On the other hand, I stay connected to inspirational TV shows and movies, they keep me motivated," he said.

He is currently enjoying working on his current show "Tujhse Hai Raabta".

"One of the nicest producers (Sonali and Amit Jaffar) I've come across in my life. This show has been a cakewalk with them, everything is so easily understood, they have a wonderful understanding with their production house and the actors, with the current scenario of 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', the team, the producers, the channel," said Sehban.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

NewsNeha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

Neha Dhupia trolled over fake feminism

NewsWhy Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

Why Zareen Khan was awestruck in Ahmedabad

NewsShweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola recreate Jai Jai Shiv Shankar in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan!

NewsDisha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and others celebrate the success of 'Malang'

NewsSooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Sooryavanshi: Katrina Kaif opens up on her bond with Akshay Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song Lyrics of 'Heartbreak Weather' by Niall Horan

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

Song Lyrics of 'Worry About Me' by Ellie Goulding & blackbear

NewsAamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral

Aamir Khan's adorable snap with Gippy Grewal's son goes viral