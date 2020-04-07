Selena Gomez not looking for love

Los Angeles, April 7 (IANS) Singer Selena Gomez says having a boyfriend is "nowhere near the top" of her priority list amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Many of you know how excited I've been to release a song called 'Boyfriend.' It's a lighthearted song about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love, but also knowing that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy," she said on Instagram, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Gomez added: "We wrote it long before our current crisis, but in the context of today, I want to be clear that a boyfriend is nowhere near the top of my list of priorities. Just like the rest of the world, I'm praying for safety, unity and recovery during this pandemic."

Her new song "Boyfriend" will appear on the new deluxe version of Gomez's album titled "Rare", which will also feature two other new songs "She" and "Souvenir".

She is planning to mark the release of the record on April 9 with a donation to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Relief Fund, as well as giving $1 from every order of the LP.

She wrote: "Because of that, I'm personally donating to the Plus 1 COVID-19 relief fund as well as donating $1 of every order in my official store to the fund starting now. Rare (Deluxe), featuring 'Boyfriend' is out April 9th."

