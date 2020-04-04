Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 04 Apr 2020 12:15:00 IST

Selena Gomez recently opened up about being diagnosed with a bipolar disorder during a social media chat with Miley Cyrus.

Gomez appeared on Miley's 'Bright Minded Instagram Live series' on Friday where she openly discussed her bipolar diagnosis for the first time.

The singer says she "realized that I was bipolar" after she recently visited Massachusetts' McLean Hospital.

"Recently, I went to one of the best mental hospitals in the world... (McLean Hospital), and I discussed that, after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez said.

"When I go to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that, right?"

She continued: "They're like, 'Oh!' And I've seen it, I've seen some of it even in my own family, where I'm like, 'What's going on?' I'm from Texas, it's just not known to talk about mental health.

"You got to seem cool. And then I see anger built up in children and teenagers or whatever young adults because they are wanting that so badly."

"I just feel like when I finally said what I was going to say, I wanted to know everything about it. And it took the fear away."

