Selena Gomez reflects on first on-camera kiss

Selena Gomez reflected on her first on-camera kiss as she appeared on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' on Friday where she talked about her childhood crush, Cole Sprouse.

Gomez starred in 2006 on Disney's 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody,' which featured now-27-year-old Cole and his twin brother, Dylan Sprouse.

The 'Lose you to love me' singer was just 12-years-old when she guest appeared on the popular Disney show and had her first kiss ever.

In an interview on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the songstress opened up on why she actually had a huge crush on Dylan’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse which left her disheartened.

Selena, who hadn’t yet started appearing on her own Disney show, 'Wizards of Waverly Place', essayed the character of Dylan’s classmate who had to lock lips with one of the leads.

Talking to Clarkson, Gomez recalled, “I guest-starred on the show but I kissed his brother and didn’t get to kiss Cole. It was my first kiss.”

On asking if it was her first-ever kiss, or just her first kiss on camera Gomez replied, “On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life.”

The 27-year-old singer first revealed her crush on Cole Sprouse in a post on Instagram post back in September 2019, as she toured her old bedroom and showed off a scribble that read, 'Selena + Cole Sprouse forever".