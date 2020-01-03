Selena Gomez shares unreleased pics in her recap of 2019

Selena Gomez has been sharing a lot more with her followers ever since her official return to social media back in January 2019. The singer who had a pretty incredible 2019 shared glimpses of some of her personal highlights from the past year on her Instagram Story.

Selena recently shared a cluster of photographs from last year in her recap of 2019 which she dubbed 'the year of being the third wheel', including a number of previously unreleased selfies and videos.

In the photos, Selena can be seen hanging out with her celebrity friends Julia Michaels and James Bay on nights out along. She also posted some selfies as she hangs out at home and on holiday.

The 27-year-old singer and actress also highlighted time spent cuddling with Taylor Swift's kitten Benjamin Button at her friend's home back in March and attending her cousin's wedding over the summer.

The 'Lose you to love me' singers recap also features her family. Selena shared snaps featuring herself relaxing on the sofa with her dad Ricardo in August and celebrating Christmas Day in the snow with her mum Mandy.

Gomez made her proper return to music last year, with the double release of her two lead singles 'Lose You to Love Me' and 'Look at Her Now' from her new album Rare.