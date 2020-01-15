Singer Billie Eilish had revealed back in December hat her hit single 'Bad Guy' is heavily inspired by Selena Gomez's 'Wizards Of Waverly Place' theme song.

Selena who was a guest on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon' yesterday, offered her reaction to that revelation.

The show's host Jimmy Fallon asked Selena Gomez if she knew the show's theme song influenced Eilish's hit song when she appeared on Monday. Fallon also revealed that Eilish’s brother Finneas had produced her latest song 'Lose You To Love Me,' and from there went to tell Gomez about what Eilish said.

However the news was met with laughter as Gomez exclaimed, "I love Billie!" Jimmy then played fragments of her song, and Gomez nodded in agreement. "That’s so cool!" she reacted on hearing the similarities between a part in the Wizards theme and the 'Bad Guy' hook.

Gomez also opened up about her latest track 'Lose You To Love Me.' "I think there came a point in my life where there were so many things being said on my behalf, and I found myself protecting people that didn’t really protect me, because I didn’t want to start anything. But I had a right to say my side of this story, and I felt like that was so liberating, because it almost felt like I had let it go personally, inside of me, once it was out. That’s the greatest gift, I think."