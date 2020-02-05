  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Selena Gomez to launch cosmetics line

Selena Gomez to launch cosmetics line

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Feb 2020 15:56:27 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Singer Selena Gomez is diving into the beauty business by launching her cosmetics line.

Since the start of her career, Gomez has preached about the importance of embracing your individuality, and she hopes to continue that message with the launch of her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, while announcing the upcoming project, Gomez is seen trying on different lipstick, eyeshadow and blush swatches, as well as using make-up sponges.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," Gomez said in the clip.

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You're not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you, it's about how you see yourself," she continued.

Rare Beauty will launch in North America this summer. The brand's name is a nod to Gomez's recent album, Rare, and the title track, in which the lyrics proclaim, "Why don't you recognise I'm so rare?"

The move follows other stars launching beauty lines, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Miranda Kerr, Victoria Beckham and Jessica Alba.

In July 2019, Gomez filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics that would include fragrances, bath items, skincare, hair care, soaps, moisturisers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

She previously teamed with Givaudan perfumers on Selena Gomez Eau de Parfum in 2012 and released Vivamore in 2013.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsAshton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

Ashton Kutcher confesses his love for ex Demi Moore's kids

NewsTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sundar Lal Vows To Bring Daya Back To Jethaa Lal

NewsBillie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

Billie Eilish defends Drake over texting controversy

NewsAyushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

Ayushmann Khurrana discloses reason for doing films on taboo topics

NewsSalman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

Salman Khan urges Bollywood to promote tourism

NewsSalman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi's 'Hawa Singh'

NewsShannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

Shannen Doherty announces recurrence of Cancer

NewsImtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Imtiaz Ali: Sara Ali Khan can change the concept of the Indian film heroine

Fashion & LifestyleJennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes

Jennifer Winget, Dipika Kakar, Erica Fernandes and others wearing stylish bathrobes