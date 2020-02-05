Selena Gomez to launch cosmetics line

Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS) Singer Selena Gomez is diving into the beauty business by launching her cosmetics line.

Since the start of her career, Gomez has preached about the importance of embracing your individuality, and she hopes to continue that message with the launch of her new beauty brand, Rare Beauty, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, while announcing the upcoming project, Gomez is seen trying on different lipstick, eyeshadow and blush swatches, as well as using make-up sponges.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I've stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me," Gomez said in the clip.

"I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and just start embracing our own uniqueness. You're not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you, it's about how you see yourself," she continued.

Rare Beauty will launch in North America this summer. The brand's name is a nod to Gomez's recent album, Rare, and the title track, in which the lyrics proclaim, "Why don't you recognise I'm so rare?"

The move follows other stars launching beauty lines, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Miranda Kerr, Victoria Beckham and Jessica Alba.

In July 2019, Gomez filed for trademark of her name for cosmetics that would include fragrances, bath items, skincare, hair care, soaps, moisturisers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other beauty goods.

She previously teamed with Givaudan perfumers on Selena Gomez Eau de Parfum in 2012 and released Vivamore in 2013.

--IANS

sug/vnc