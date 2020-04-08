Selena Gomez: US was 'formed by those who came from other countries'

Los Angeles, April 8 (IANS) Singer Selena Gomez has challenged US President Donald Trump and his administration to do better on the issue of immigration.

Gomez told the April issue of Vogue Arabia that she is shocked by what illegal immigrants have been going through at the US-Mexico border, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Promoting her Netflix series "Living Undocumented", the singer said: "I don't claim to be an expert and I understand that there have to be rules and regulations, but we have to do better than what we are doing. We simply have to."

"I hope we can still offer the American dream. I hope we can still offer people a better life. It's so important to remember our country was formed by those who came from other countries."

Gomez's series launched on Netflix in the US last year.

The singer's ancestors immigrated illegally to the US from Mexico in the mid-1970s on the back of a truck. Her father was born in America.

She said: "My own grandparents are immigrants and made the decision to come to the US. Through their decision, I have ultimately been given the life that I have, and listening to all these stories (in Living Undocumented) made me feel incredibly blessed for the chance I had."

