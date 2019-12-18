  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Selena soiled her pants when going to Sheeran's concert

Selena soiled her pants when going to Sheeran's concert

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Dec 2019 20:08:07 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 18 (IANS) Singer-actress Selena Gomez had an unfortunate accident when she got stuck in traffic on the way to an popular singer Ed Sheeran concert.

The "Lose You to Love Me" hitmaker was on the way to watch the Sheeran in concert in California with her friends when she got caught short needing the toilet and said she "soiled my pants a bit" amid the excitement.

"Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl," she said in a chat with Britain's KISS Breakfast radio show.

Gomez said: "There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area. I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit."

"I was that excited but I didn't want to leave. So I kind of just went alright I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert," she said.

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsWill Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

NewsKriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

Kriti Sanon: Comedy is serious business

NewsWhen Kareena spat on Akshay during 'Good Newwz' shoot

When Kareena spat on Akshay during 'Good Newwz' shoot

NewsKim Kardashian admits to photoshopping daughter into family Christmas card

Kim Kardashian admits to photoshopping daughter into family Christmas card

NewsHrithik Roshan feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Hrithik Roshan feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

NewsThis is how Rani Mukherji prepped for her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy!

This is how Rani Mukherji prepped for her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy!

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Mitra Ne Dil Mangeya by Rajvir Jawanda and Gurlez Akhtar

Song lyrics of Mitra Ne Dil Mangeya by Rajvir Jawanda and Gurlez Akhtar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of Mummy Nu Pasand from Jai Mummy Di

Song Lyrics of Mummy Nu Pasand from Jai Mummy Di

NewsWill Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake

Will Ferrell to star in 'Cocaine Island' remake