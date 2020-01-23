  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Series with 1-minute eposodes coming soon on Insta

Series with 1-minute eposodes coming soon on Insta

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 17:43:05 IST

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) A new web series titled "Firsts" will introduce the concept of one-minute episodes when it launches on Instagram this weekend.

"Firsts" is the first series to premiere in this format on the photo-sharing platform.

Popular digital actors Rohan Shah and Apoorva Arora will play lead roles in the first season of the show, which takes the audience back to their school days and highlights the magic of an innocent school romance.

Every episode captures the significant "firsts" in their relationship -- the first time they see each other, their first conversation, their first date and so on.

The series also features Viraj Ghelani and Urvi Singh.

"Firsts" goes live on January 25.

--IANS

nn/vnc

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

NewsBigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla's friendship hits a rough patch

NewsChanning Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

Channing Tatum to feature in a musical comedy film

NewsKangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

Kangana Ranaut stands by her criticism of Deepika, Saif

NewsThe Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

The Forgotten Army: Kabir Khan remembers Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

NewsBhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

Bhumi Pednekar begins shooting for upcoming horror film

Movie ReviewJudy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

Judy Movie review: Critics Review, Rating, Cast & Crew

NewsRenee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

Renee Zellweger opens up about playing Judy Garland in her film 'Judy'

NewsJassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest

Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest