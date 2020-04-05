  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shaan to come up with a song on 'coronavirus warriors'

Shaan to come up with a song on 'coronavirus warriors'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Apr 2020 15:31:32 IST

Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) Singer Shaan has created a song about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The track is basically a tribute to the people who have been trying their best to save the nation from COVID-19.

Titled "Main Asli Hindustan Hu", the song will be out soon.

Sharing the news among his social media followers, Shaan wrote: "MainAsliHindustanHu

A tribute to our Warriors in our Fight against Covid19. Penned By @aalokshrivastav and composed by @dushyantcomposer Out soon."

Amidst the lockdown, singers have been seen making the best use of social media. From Sonu Nigam to Akhil Sachdeva and Jasleen Royal, a slew of singers recently conducted a live online music concert for their fans.

--IANS

sim/rs

NewsSelena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez discusses about mental illness with Miley Cyrus

NewsDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, together pledge to contribute for Covid-19 relief

NewsKaty Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry reveals she's expecting a baby girl with Orlando Bloom

NewsSanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

Sanaya Irani shares her 'Self Isolation' picture

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsPeter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Peter Madana's upcoming Taizu – 'what do they want'

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend