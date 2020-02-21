Singer Shaan has come up with his new single "Main Tujhko Yaad Karta Hoon".

Shot in Goa, the song is a bitter-sweet romantic ballad.

"The song is an ode to love that stays with one forever, times and circumstances can change but love remains constant," Shaan said.

Apart from Shaan, the track's video also features actress Sonnalli Seygall.

Sharing the link of "Main tujhko yaad karta hoon" among his followers, Shaan took to Instagram and wrote: "And the wait is finally over ..I dropped my first romantic track of 2020."