Shaarib-Toshi recreate an Arjit Singh hit

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 25 Apr 2020 20:26:51 IST

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) The singer-composer duo of Shaarib and Toshi have recreated Arijit Singh's mellifluous number, "Mareez-e-ishq" for a new music video.

Arijit had recorded the original song for the 2014 film, "Zid". Incidentally, Sharib and Toshi had also composed the original number for Arjit in "Zid".

The new song is sung by Shaarib, who shot to fame singing "Maahi" in "Raaz: The Mystery Continues".

The video of the recreated song features Neha Rana and shot on locations in Italy and Austria. It is directed by Aman Prajapat and has been produced by Shahroz Ali Khan.

