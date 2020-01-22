  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Shabana Azmi 'stable' and 'under observation'

Shabana Azmi 'stable' and 'under observation'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 22 Jan 2020 19:15:39 IST

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) Shabana Azmi is recovering. The veteran actress, who was injured in a road accident, is currently under observation but her condition is stable.

A source close to the actress revealed: "Shabana Azmi is recovering. She is under observation but stable now."

Azmi was injured in a road accident involving her UV and a truck near Khalapur toll plaza on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday.

The actress was initially rushed to the Mahatma Gandhi Mission Medical College and Hospital (MGM-MCH) at Kamothe, Navi Mumbai but shifted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri the same evening.

Azmi's husband Javed Akhtar and his children Farhan and Zoya Akhtar paid a visit to the hospital, and their pictures went viral on social media. They were accompanied by Farhan's girlfriend Shibani Dandekar.

Although Azmi is recovering, it is not known when will she be discharged from the hospital.

--IANS

abh/vnc

NewsSooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

NewsVarun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with TikTok star

Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor shake a leg with TikTok star

NewsJohn Abraham's 'killer look' from upcoming gangster drama goes viral

John Abraham's 'killer look' from upcoming gangster drama goes viral

News'The Forgotten Army': Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal celebrate the spirit of patriotism

'The Forgotten Army': Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal celebrate the spirit of patriotism

NewsBigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship broken?

Bigg Boss 13: Is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's friendship broken?

NewsSophie Turner wishes to be part of 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Sophie Turner wishes to be part of 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Song Lyrics of 'Ashley' by Halsey

Fashion & LifestyleAlaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

Alaya F is the latest 'fashionista' on the block

NewsSooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?

Sooraj Barjatya to collaborate with Salman Khan again?