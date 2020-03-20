Shabana Azmi under self quarantine after returning from Budapest

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Mar 2020 14:54:06 IST

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is under self quarantine after returning from Budapest amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Shabana, who came back from March 15 from Budapest, took to Twitter to announce that she is in isolation following her trip.

"I have returned from Budapest on 15th March morn and am practising self isolarion till March 30," she wrote.

The coronavirus outbreak so far has claimed over 10,000 lives globally and affected over 2.5 lakh people.

