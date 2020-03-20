Deepika Padukone is well-known for her mesmerizing on-screen performances, cute expressions, and exquisite fashion sense. She follows a simple yet elegant style in real life, choosing outfits and accessories which define her personality to the fullest.

Summer is already on its way out. The Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone is not running after clothes or shoes, instead of making sunglasses as an imperative fashion accessory and can barely do without it.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently busy with her upcoming movie 83. In this movie, she will be working with her husband Ranveer Singh. The movie is slated to release on 10 April 2020.

Padmavat star knows exactly how to use glares to seal the look. Check out Deepika Padukone's exquisite eyewear style below:

Deepika Padukone nails in every outfit and also in glares.

Deepika Padukone's stylish shady affair

Deepika Padukone's trendy sunglasses.

Colorful clothes along with stylish sunglasses.

She also nails the airport look with a pro in sunglasses.

Deepika Padukone in glares