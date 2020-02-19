Shah Rukh has no acting role in 'Kaamyaab': Sanjay Mishra

  1. Home
19 Feb 2020

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Mishra is thrilled about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan backing his upcoming starrer "Kaamyaab". However, contrary to rumours doing the rounds in certain sections, the critically acclaimed actor says SRK is associated with the film only as a presenter and not as an actor.

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan announced his association with "Kaamyaab", a set of fans started floating the rumour that the superstar has an extended cameo in the film.

"I am so happy and speechless that Khan sahab is supporting this kind of cinema and taking responsibility to showcase it to everyone. The movie was shot last year and Shah Rukh has no (acting) role in it. He is supporting the film as a presenter," Mishra told IANS.

"Kaamyaab" tells a bittersweet story about the character actors in Bollywood. The film features Sanjay Mishra and Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles, and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta, who had won a National Award for his short film "Amdavad Ma Famous".

"Kaamyaab" is slated to release on March 6. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma.

The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.

